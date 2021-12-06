Joju George-starrer Madhuram to Stream on This OTT Platform Day Before Christmas

Joju George starrer Maduram is all set for an OTT release. Sharing a poster, the makers of the film revealed that Maduram will be streamed on SonyLiv. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, it is being said that the movie will be released a day ahead of Christmas, on December 24.

Besides Joju, Ahammed Khabeer’s directorial also features Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Jagdish, Arjun Ashokan, Indrans, and Jaffer Idukki in pivotal roles. The script of the film was penned by Ashiq Aimar, while Jithin Stanislaus handled the camera, who also shot for June.

June starring Rajisha Vijayan marked Ahammed Khabeer’s debut in Mollywood. The film was released in 2019 and Ahammed made an impressive debut with it. June had bagged notable success at the box office as well. The film featured Joju George in a prominent role.

Talking about Ahammed Khabeer’s second and upcoming directorial, the movie is expected to be a unique and untold story. The team had earlier released an appealing teaser of the film that features Joju and Shruti on the backdrop of Valentine’s Day.

Besides Joju and Shruti as a couple, the storyline of the movie also focuses on the life of a married couple, played by Arjun Ashokan and Nikhila Vimal.

Meanwhile, if Maduram is released on the said date as planned, the Joju’ film might clash with Tovino Thomas. On the same day as Maduram’s release, Minnal Murali, the first Malayalam superhero film starring Tovino Thomas, will stream on Netflix. The film is helmed by Basil Joseph.

