Joju George-Starrer Malayalam Film Peace Gets a Release Date

Actor Joju George will star in Sanfeer K’s next film, Peace, which is slated to release on August 19. The Malayalam film will also be released in four other languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada as well.

Billed as a social satire with thriller elements, the film is about the life of a delivery partner named Carlos and some of the events that unfold around him. The director earlier revealed that the film has a hyperlink narrative.

The film ensembles the cast of Shalu Rahim, Ramya Nambeesan, Anil Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Arjun Singh, Vigilesh and Mamukoya, and Pauly Wilson.

The official first-look poster of the Joju George-starrer was unveiled in January this year.

Peace was shot in and around the regions of Thodupuzha, Ernakulam, and Kottayam in 2 months and 15 days, in three schedules.

Speaking of the technical crew of the upcoming film, Safar Sanal, and Ramesh Girija are the faces behind the screenplay and dialogue of the project, respectively. Jubair Muhammed composed the music from the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Sanfeer.

Ajayan Adat is the sound designer. While Shameer Gibran is in charge of the cinematography for the movie, Noufal Abdullah handles the editing department.

