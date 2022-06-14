Joker 2: Lady Gaga In Talks To Star As Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix Starrer, Film To Be Musical

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? Yes, please! If the latest reports are to be believed, we could see the Academy Award winner play the DC character in Joker 2. A new report has claimed that Gaga is in talks to star in Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix. As though that wasn’t enough to get fans excited, it is also reported that Joker 2 will be a musical.

Joker was released in 2019, breaking away from the template superhero movies of recent years. Starring Phoenix in the titular role, director Todd Phillips presented a psychological thriller film instead of opting from the tried-and-tested superhero films formula and it worked wonders at the box office. Not only did it make big business at the box office, but Joker also won several awards including an Oscar.

Last year, it was reported that Joker 2 was in the making. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has shared more details of the sequel. The report suggests that Warner Bros has reached out to Lady Gaga with Harley Quinn but details are still under the wraps. DC fans are already aware that Joker and Harley share an on-and-off relationship through the comics. A glimpse of it was seen in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, with Margot Robbie setting a benchmark as Harley Quinn.

“It is unclear whether Phillips and company are using other DC characters or striking on their own, as they did in many instances with their first movie. If a deal makes, Gaga would play Quinn. However, this new Quinn exists in a different DC universe than the Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, which most recently appeared in 2021’s The Suicide Squad as well as several other films,” the report states. The publication added that the makers are eyeing for a musical sequel.

While fans wait for a confirmation on Gaga’s inclusion in the film, Phillips hinted that the script of the film is already ready. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture featuring the title — Joker: Folie à deux and Phoenix reading the script. The sight left fans excited.

