Joker 2: Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Locks Eyes With Joaquin Phoenix In Intense First Look; DC Fans React

It was in the month of August last year when music sensation Lady Gaga confirmed her involvement in the sequel of Joker. Dubbed a musical, now filmmaker Todd Phillips marked the special occasion of Valentine’s Day by unveiling the first look poster of Gaga in Joker: Folie a Deux. Depicting their twisting chemistry, the poster features the Bad Romance songstress holding the male lead Joaquin Pheonix. If the intense poster is anything to go by, it appears to be a bloodied reunion of Joker and Harley Quinn.

In the image, Gaga with a bleeding nostril holds Pheonix close who also appears to be wounded. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” wrote Todd Phillips while sharing the photo of the iconic villainous couple on Instagram. Take a look at it here:

Within hours the post has amassed over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, thereby leaving fans utterly excited for the film’s release. A fan commented that the movie already deserves an “Oscar just for that picture,” and another wrote, “We are all hyperventilating. Where is my inhaler?” One more joined, “Ahh can’t wait.” Meanwhile, a user added, “Bro just delivered an Earth-shattering photo and pretended as if we're supposed to look past it.”

Previously, it was actress Margot Robbie who played Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist who found herself smitten by Joker’s love. She then decides to take on his villainous way to join his clown clan. Robbie has already portrayed Quinn in multiple movies including Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad. Notably, the upcoming sequel is not a part of the DC Universe created by Peter Safran and James Gunn. Instead, Joker: Folie a Deux reportedly has its own timeline. The movie is all set to hit the big screens in October 2024 almost five years after the release of the first film. Besides Lady Gaga and Joaquin Pheonix, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, and Brenden Gleeson also essay key roles in the movie.

Prior to this, Gaga played the lead role of Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama House of Gucci. Helmed by Ridley Scott, this 2021-released movie was based on Sara Gay Forden’s book titled, ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.’ The premise of the film narrated how Gaga’s Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci’s (Played by Adan Driver) love romance leads to a conflict of power control over the Italian fashion brand.

