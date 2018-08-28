GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Joker: Alec Baldwin to Play Bruce Wayne's Father

Alec Baldwin has joined the team of 'Joker' with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Joker: Alec Baldwin to Play Bruce Wayne's Father
Jared Leto as The Joker in Suicide Squad (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Alec Baldwin has joined Joker with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.

The 60-year-old actor will play the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman's father, Thomas Wayne in the origin story of one of DC's most iconic antagonists.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say the script portrays Thomas Wayne as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump.

To be directed by Todd Phillips, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in a fortnight. Phillips co-wrote the script with Scott Silver.

Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, Warner Bros has set October 4, 2019 as release date.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...