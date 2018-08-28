Joker: Alec Baldwin to Play Bruce Wayne's Father

Alec Baldwin has joined Joker with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.The 60-year-old actor will play the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman's father, Thomas Wayne in the origin story of one of DC's most iconic antagonists.According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say the script portrays Thomas Wayne as a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mould of a 1980s Donald Trump.To be directed by Todd Phillips, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in a fortnight. Phillips co-wrote the script with Scott Silver.Also starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, Warner Bros has set October 4, 2019 as release date.