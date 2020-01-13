Take the pledge to vote

Joker and The Irishman Bag Maximum Oscar Nods, Bigg Boss 13 Contestants' Family Members to Enter House

Sidharth Shukla's mother, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend are among those who have been sent an invitation to enter the Bigg Boss house. Also check out the full list of Oscar 2020 nominees in our entertainment news wrap today.

News18.com

January 13, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced the nominees of 23 categories including Lead Actor, Actress and Best International Feature Film. Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman grabbed nominations in major categories. Here's the full list:

Read: Oscars 2020: Joker and The Irishman Go Head to Head with Maximum Nominations

Bigg Boss 13 is reportedly going to rope in family members and relatives of the contestants locked inside the house. According to a report, invitations are being sent to different members of the family for different contestants.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla's Mother, Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Invited to Enter the House for Family Week

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a scented candle that smells like her vagina, in her Goop store. The vagina candle has been the talk of Twitter this weekend. As they sold out online, comedian Adam Ray joked about a NSFW "The Rock" candle, that got Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to respond soon after.

Read: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Hilarious Response to Gwenyth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candles

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had an impressive first weekend at the box office in India. Figures from film trade analysts suggest that Tanhaji has earned Rs 61.75 crore over its first three days.

Read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Has a Heroic Weekend at Box Office, Earns Rs 61.75 Crore

South Korean boy group EXO member Chen has announced that he will be getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend and that he was expecting a child. Chen, whose real name is Kim Jongdae, posted a handwritten letter to EXO's fancafe, in which he shared the news with fans.

Read: K-pop Group EXO's Member Chen Announces Marriage, Reveals He's Expecting a Baby

