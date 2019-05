'Joker' Joaquin Phoenix Gets Jack Nicholson Inspired Look in New Pic, See Here

Joker, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, is one of the highly anticipated films releasing this year and the makers are bent on taking the best references from previous actors who have portrayed the iconic comic-inspired villain on-screen. One such actor who seems to have influenced Phoenix's look in the latest image is Jack Nicholson, who portrayed the crazy psychopath in the 1989 film.Tim Burton's Batman from 1989 had Nicholson playing Gotham city's notorious criminal. He sported a hat in the film as well as the creepy forced smile. Phoenix is sporting a similar outfit and hat in this new image, with a similar looking smile. See here:Joker will debut in theaters on October 4. The film will showcase the origin story of Arthur Fleck as he becomes Joker in an increasingly degrading Gotham city. The teaser trailer of the film was released on April 3 and early responses claim that Phoenix shines in the way he takes the stage as the most infamous villain of the superhero universe in Joker.Joker is co-produced by Martin Scorsese and features Robert De Niro, Shea Whigham, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron and Bill Camp in pivotal roles. The film is said to have taken inspiration from Scorsese's King of Comedy and noir-thriller Taxi Driver, with screenplay credits going to director Todd Phillips and Scott Silver.Follow @News18Movies for more