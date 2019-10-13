'Joker' Joaquin Phoenix Reportedly Hits Paramedics' Truck

"Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix reportedly hit a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle in West Hollywood.

Phoenix took too narrow a turn and his car struck the unoccupied truck on Tuesday afternoon, according to TMZ, reports pagesix.com.

Phoenix pulled over and located the paramedics and explained to them what happened.

They called the police, who arrived and took a damage report. Everyone reportedly exchanged insurance information and went about their days.

According to TMZ, Phoenix's car suffered the brunt of the damage to its right front quarter panel, while the emergency vehicle only had a minor scratch on the bumper.

Phoenix wasn't ticketed.

Reached for comment, the Los Angeles Police Department said they were busy handling the wildfires and evacuations and hadn't received information on Phoenix's accident.

