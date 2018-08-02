GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Joker Origin Story Movie Adds Marc Maron of Glow to Stellar Cast

The Joaquin Phoenix Joker origin movie will feature Marc Maron of Glow and Harvey Beaks, in addition to Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 2, 2018, 9:11 AM IST
Marc Maron (Image: YouTube)
Well known for his comedy confessional interview podcast WTF with Marc Maron and women's wrestling comedy drama Glow, stand-up comedian Marc Maron looks to have landed a part in the 2019 Joker movie.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and with frat pack comedy director Todd Phillips at the helm, the origin story is expected to be a look at the dark and regrettable backstory behind a longstanding Batman villain most recently brought to life by Heath Ledger (2008's The Dark Knight") and Jared Leto (2016's Suicide Squad).

Maron is to play a showbiz agent involved in a talk show hosted by Robert De Niro's character -- one who plays an important role in prompting the Joker to go from mocked stand-up comedy failure to Batman's rival.

Previously linked with the production have been Zazie Beetz of Deadpool 2 and Frances Conroy of Six Feet Under and Catwoman, as well as Josh Pais of TV series Ray Donovan and the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Warner Bros has announced Joker for an October 4, 2019 release in US theaters.

