Where there is controversy, there is publicity. Even if controversies drive audiences away from films, it certainly has not driven away enough people for Todd Phillips' Joker. The film's ticket pre-sales reportedly suggest that it will be setting some new records on the opening weekend.

A report released by Deadline revealed that Joker's pre-sales are doing better than Venom, IT: Chapter Two and Glass. As of yet, Joker's pre-sales are the second-best of 2019 following John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Joker is expected to open up to an 80 million dollars weekend or maybe more. Going by this, it is a strong chance that the film would beat Venom's record of 80.2 million dollars on the opening weekend.

Joker's popularity and anticipation among audiences is not only because of the character's association to Batman but also for its Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival where it got a standing ovation from the audiences.

In August, Atom Tickets conducted a poll among 10,000 people regarding the most anticipated film after September. The poll ended up with Joker as the second most anticipated film after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Even though the film has been enjoying anticipation and excitement from the public, it has also received a lot of controversies as well. The controversy first came up when the U.S. military issued warnings stating that there could be potential mass shootersat the film screenings.

Nevertheless, director Todd Phillips lashed out against it in an interview with The Wrap saying, "I think it's because outrage is a commodity, I think it's something that has been a commodity for a while. What's outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far left can sound like the far right when it suits their agenda. We didn't make the movie to push buttons. I literally described to Joaquin at one point in those three months as like, 'Look at this as a way to sneak a real movie in the studio system under the guise of a comic book film'. It wasn't, 'We want to glorify this behavior.' It was literally like 'Let's make a real movie with a real budget and we'll call it f–ing Joker'. That's what it was."

Joker is set to release on October 4 around 4000 theaters in the United States.

