Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals He's Never Looked Up a Girl Online Except Rooney Mara

Joaquin Pheonix opened up about his relationship with Rooney Mara, who he first met on the sets of the 2013 film 'Her'. The couple is rumoured to be engaged.

Updated:October 2, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals He's Never Looked Up a Girl Online Except Rooney Mara
Joaquin Pheonix opened up about his relationship with Rooney Mara, who he first met on the sets of the 2013 film 'Her'. The couple is rumoured to be engaged.

Joaquin Phoenix is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Joker, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and received the Best Film award there. The actor is also dating Carol star Rooney Mara, who is his co-actor is three films, Her, Mary Magdalene and Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot. The couple had been first linked at the beginning of 2017 and a few months later, they confirmed their relationship. In May 2019, it had been reported that the actors got engaged after Mara was spotted with a ring on her finger, but there was no confirmation from their end. She has also accompanied Phoenix to the Toronto International Film Festival, as well as the LA Premier of the film.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor got real about his ladylove. "She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online," Joaquin said. He also revealed that during Her, he thought his co-star hated him but found out that she was just shy and liked him too.

The actor also revealed that Rooney Mara is always supportive of his film choices. "Rooney said to me the other night, 'Do you realize how many great opportunities you’ve had? These films?' I said it’s true, I’ve been so fortunate, so many movies where I was like, 'I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to top this experience. The experience of making this movie.' It was incredible that I found another one," he said.

