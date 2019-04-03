LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Joker Teaser: Joaquin Phoenix is a Menacing Clown

This the first ever stand alone film on 'Joker'. The Todd Phillips directorial will hit the screens on October 4.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Joker Teaser: Joaquin Phoenix is a Menacing Clown
Image: Todd Phillips/Instagram
Last night director Todd Phillips (The Hangover Trilogy) unveiled the first official poster of DC Comics' stand alone film on Arthur Fleck titled Joker. Now, the Warner Bros. have unveiled the first teaser trailer of the much anticipated film in the superhero/villian realm on YouTube, starring Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker. The film will release on October 4.

The trailer takes us into the disturbing childhood of Arthur, when he was a street clown, bullied and made fun of for trying his best just to bring "laughter and joy into the world." On the other hand, it also gives us glimpses of the endearing moments he spent with his ailing mother and his shrink.

However, Arthur's tone and tenor changes when he is established to be entering the Arkham State Hospital. He turns dejected, angry and insane, by the minute. The trailer does not really delve into the plot details but deftly sets the backdrop to how a trouble-encountering-child goes crazy in an increasingly degrading Gotham city. Joaquin shines in the way he takes the stage as the most infamous villain of the superhero universe in Joker.

Watch Joker trailer here:



Check out some behind the scenes pictures of Joaquin from the sets of Joker.

View this post on Instagram

Editing #Joker

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on



View this post on Instagram

Arthur.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on



View this post on Instagram

Work.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on



View this post on Instagram

On set. Five minute break. 📷 @nikotavernise

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on



Follow @News18Movies for more
