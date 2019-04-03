English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Joker Teaser: Joaquin Phoenix is a Menacing Clown
This the first ever stand alone film on 'Joker'. The Todd Phillips directorial will hit the screens on October 4.
Image: Todd Phillips/Instagram
Last night director Todd Phillips (The Hangover Trilogy) unveiled the first official poster of DC Comics' stand alone film on Arthur Fleck titled Joker. Now, the Warner Bros. have unveiled the first teaser trailer of the much anticipated film in the superhero/villian realm on YouTube, starring Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker. The film will release on October 4.
The trailer takes us into the disturbing childhood of Arthur, when he was a street clown, bullied and made fun of for trying his best just to bring "laughter and joy into the world." On the other hand, it also gives us glimpses of the endearing moments he spent with his ailing mother and his shrink.
However, Arthur's tone and tenor changes when he is established to be entering the Arkham State Hospital. He turns dejected, angry and insane, by the minute. The trailer does not really delve into the plot details but deftly sets the backdrop to how a trouble-encountering-child goes crazy in an increasingly degrading Gotham city. Joaquin shines in the way he takes the stage as the most infamous villain of the superhero universe in Joker.
Watch Joker trailer here:
Check out some behind the scenes pictures of Joaquin from the sets of Joker.
Follow @News18Movies for more
