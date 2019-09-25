Take the pledge to vote

Joker: Warner Bros Studio Responds to Letter by Families of Aurora Theater Shooting Victims

Victims of 2012's Aurora theater shooting wrote a letter to Warner Bros. CEO, asking "to build safer communities with fewer guns." The studio has now released an official statement in the matter.

News18.com

September 25, 2019
Joker: Warner Bros Studio Responds to Letter by Families of Aurora Theater Shooting Victims
Image of Joker Film, Warner Bros logo, courtesy of Instagram
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker film is just two weeks away from release and the makers were recently confronted by the victims of 2012's Aurora theater shooting, who called upon the former to to help combat gun violence.

In a letter addressed to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff, five family members and friends of victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado ask the studio to "use your massive platform and influence to join us in our fight to build safer communities with fewer guns," reported cnn.com.

And now the studio has responded to the letter by the victims by releasing a statement on social media. Warner Bros. studio acknowledged that gun violence is "a critical issue" and said the company "has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic."

The statement further read, "At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues," the statement continued. "Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero."

You can check out the complete statement here.

Joker, directed by Todd Phillips, releases on October 4 worldwide.

