Jon Bernthal To Develop, Star In Amazon Drama

Los Angeles: Actor Jon Bernthal, best known for “The Walking Dead” and “Ford vs Ferrari”, is set to create and feature in “The Bottoms”, a drama he has worked under the radar for the past decade. Bernthal will also co-write the series, set up at Amazon Studios, along with Ben Watkins of “Burn Notice” fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Bottoms” will follow the interconnected systems of family structures, friends and neighbours, law enforcement, and criminality all intersecting in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the early 1990s. Set in a particularly wild corner of the Deep South, the show will examine the inflection points, the blurred lines and the human cost on all sides. It is currently unknown which role Bernthal will play as the project is in the development stage. Bernthal and Watkins are also attached as executive producers. Reinaldo Marcus Green is attached to exec produce and direct, should the script move forward. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Rian Cahill, Justin Levy and Fred Berger will executive produce for Automatik.

Bernthal will next be seen in three Warner Bros films: “King Richard”, “The Many Saints of Newark” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead”. He also has the indie film “Small Engine Repair”, which he produced, and FX’s anthology “Platform”. The actor is slated to begin production on Showtime pilot “American Gigolo” early next year.