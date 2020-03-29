MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Jon Bon Jovi Believes His Son Jacob Contracted 'Mild' Coronavirus

credits - Jon Bon Jovi instagram

Jon Bon Jovi said Jacob was quarantined from the rest of the family and started feeling better since visiting a private doctor.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 9:27 PM IST
Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi says he suspects that his teenage son Jacob might have contracted a mild version of coronavirus.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the 58-year-old singer said his son showed symptoms of COVID-19 but has not been tested for it.

"The whole family is together, all the kids are here with us. We've been here 15 days now, not that I'm counting. Everyone here, Jake had a mild version of it just the intestinal kind," Bon Jovi said.

The singer and his wife, Dorothea, share four children together -- daughter Stephanie, 26, and sons Jessie, 25, Jacob, 17, and Romeo, 15.

He said Jacob, who was quarantined from the rest of the family, started feeling better since visiting a private doctor.

"Dorothea created the quarantine zone, you know, with the laundry room being triaged and no one could go in there unless they had gloves and a mask and she had a bathrobe on backwards and different slippers," Bon Jovi said.

"But we kept him in there until all of the symptoms had cleared and now he's a hundred percent," he added.

When asked why Jacob was not tested for COVID-19, the singer said it was "pretty difficult to get one."

"It stemmed from some of the young guys that we had taken in here that also tested, they were tested and tested positive and had the main symptoms but they had left, and so we just followed those same protocols," he added.

