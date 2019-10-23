Jon Favreau Responds to Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola's Criticisms Against Marvel

Kevin Feige is often credited as the big brain behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the producer has played a big role in making what the MCU is today, a major part of the contribution goes to Jon Favreau.

Jon Favreau is credited with directing the first two Iron Man films, which played a major role in the building up of the franchise. Following that he continued to serve as a producer on all the Avengers films as well.

Despite being such a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Favreau seems to be unaffected by Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola's comments on Marvel films. In an interview with CNBC, he said, "These two guys are my heroes, and they have earned the right to express their opinions. I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing if they didn’t carve the way. They served as a source of inspiration, you can go all the way back to Swingers. They can express whatever opinion they like."

Some might consider this response to be diplomatic but it also suggests that the two veteran directors probably played an indirect role in influencing Favreau into the MCU as he is today.

The war of comments began with Martin Scorsese stating that he tried watching Marvel films but couldn't and therefore did not consider them cinema. He was later backed by Francis Ford Coppola who added that Scorsese was being lenient and that Marvel films were just despicable.

