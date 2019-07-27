Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jon Favreau Shares the Only Real Shot out of 1,490 in The Lion King

Director Jon Favreau shared the only scene that was shot by the makers while filming the live action remake of 'The Lion King.'

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jon Favreau Shares the Only Real Shot out of 1,490 in The Lion King
Image of Jon Favreau, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Filmmaker Jon Favreau has shared a snapshot of the only "real" scene in his latest release, The Lion King. It is the first scene of the film, depicting a sunrise photographed in Africa.

"This is the only real shot in 'The Lion King'. There are 1,490 rendered shots created by animators and CG artists. I slipped in a single shot that we actually photographed in Africa to see if anyone would notice," Favreau captioned the image, adding: "It is the first shot of the movie that begins (the song) 'The circle of life'."

Favreau took to Twitter to share the photograph of the rising sun. The image is conisdered iconic and found space in the 1994 animation version of "The Lion King", too.

The new film brings back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.

The film updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation. Favreau had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, The Jungle Book.

Read: This is Why Disney Continues to Make Live-action Films of its Classic Animated Series

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram