Jon M Chu In Talks To Direct 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-action Movie

Los Angeles: “Crazy Rich Asians” helmer Jon M Chu is in negotiations to direct Disney Studios’ “Lilo & Stitch” live-action movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has not yet roped in any screenwriter or cast members for the film. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the company that produced Disney’s Aladdin remake, are backing the new film. The first “Lilo & Stitch” movie , written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, released in 2002. The story followed a six-year-old Hawaiian girl Lilo and her teenage sister Nani, who adopt a blue extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Stitch. The movie was followed by multiple spin-offs, including the direct-to-video sequels Stitch: The Movie, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch and Leroy and Stitch. The film also had a TV adaptation titled Lilo & Stitch: The Series that ran on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2006.