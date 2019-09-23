Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Hasn’t Watched Game of Thrones Season 8, Confesses Post Emmys 2019

During an interaction with the media post Emmy awards, Kit Harington revealed he hasn't seen 'Game of Thrones' season 8, despite being nominated in the Best Actor (Male) lead category.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 23, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Hasn’t Watched Game of Thrones Season 8, Confesses Post Emmys 2019
Image of Kit Harington, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are officially over and several Game of Thrones stars attended the prestigious award show. The popular HBO series took home two awards from the night: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and the Outstanding Drama Series award.

Kit Harington, or Jon Snow from GoT, made an unimaginable revelation. While Jon Snow travelled from Winterfell to King's Landing with the cast and killed Daenerys, Harington just confessed he hasn't watched a single episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Game of Thrones. The actor lost out the award to Pose's Billy Porter.

Speaking to the press after the Emmys 2019 ceremony was wrapped, the actor revealed he hasn't seen the finale season.

"I still haven’t seen the show. So that’s how I dealt with that controversy — I haven’t seen the final season but I know what it took to shoot it. It was hard and all of them put their love and effort into it. Controversy, I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, storywise, and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. Controversy for us didn’t really affect us," he said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

"It’s not really up for us to decide what people feel about it. Hope people watch and like it in the future. There’s no way to tell how things are going to be perceived in 10, 20, even five years. These things change so fast," Dan Weiss reacted to the controversy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram