The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are officially over and several Game of Thrones stars attended the prestigious award show. The popular HBO series took home two awards from the night: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and the Outstanding Drama Series award.

Kit Harington, or Jon Snow from GoT, made an unimaginable revelation. While Jon Snow travelled from Winterfell to King's Landing with the cast and killed Daenerys, Harington just confessed he hasn't watched a single episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Game of Thrones. The actor lost out the award to Pose's Billy Porter.

Speaking to the press after the Emmys 2019 ceremony was wrapped, the actor revealed he hasn't seen the finale season.

"I still haven’t seen the show. So that’s how I dealt with that controversy — I haven’t seen the final season but I know what it took to shoot it. It was hard and all of them put their love and effort into it. Controversy, I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, storywise, and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. Controversy for us didn’t really affect us," he said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

"It’s not really up for us to decide what people feel about it. Hope people watch and like it in the future. There’s no way to tell how things are going to be perceived in 10, 20, even five years. These things change so fast," Dan Weiss reacted to the controversy.

