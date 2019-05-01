Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'I Was Pissed': Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Reacts to Arya Stark Killing the Night King

On Sunday's episode of HBO's Game of Thrones, the Battle of Winterfell came to an end with the epic kill of the Night King.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I Was Pissed': Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Reacts to Arya Stark Killing the Night King
Image: Twitter
Loading...
On Sunday's episode of HBO's Game of Thrones, the Battle of Winterfell came to an end with the epic kill of the Night King. Much to everyone's surprise, Maisie Williams' Arya Stark saved the Seven Kingdoms by stabbing the supreme leader of the army of the dead with her Valyrian steel dagger.

In fact, Williams herself said that she wasn't expecting that Arya would kill the Night King. Now, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has revealed that he was also shocked to know that Arya got to be the one to finish off the Night King.

“I was surprised, I thought it was gonna be me!” Harington says. “But I like it. It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones. But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man," Harington told Entertainment Weekly.

In a behind-the-scenes video, released by HBO on Monday, Harington jokingly said he was a little annoyed that he didn't get to kill the Night King.



"I was pissed. I was pissed that it wasn't me killing the Night King. I would've bet you thousands before we read the finals. I was like, 'Yeah, it's definitely me. And then they lead you on — that Jon is chasing the Night King," he continued.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram