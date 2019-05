'I Was Pissed': Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Reacts to Arya Stark Killing the Night King

On Sunday's episode of HBO's Game of Thrones, the Battle of Winterfell came to an end with the epic kill of the Night King. Much to everyone's surprise, Maisie Williams' Arya Stark saved the Seven Kingdoms by stabbing the supreme leader of the army of the dead with her Valyrian steel dagger.In fact, Williams herself said that she wasn't expecting that Arya would kill the Night King. Now, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has revealed that he was also shocked to know that Arya got to be the one to finish off the Night King.“I was surprised, I thought it was gonna be me!” Harington says. “But I like it. It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones. But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man," Harington told Entertainment Weekly.In a behind-the-scenes video, released by HBO on Monday, Harington jokingly said he was a little annoyed that he didn't get to kill the Night King."I was pissed. I was pissed that it wasn't me killing the Night King. I would've bet you thousands before we read the finals. I was like, 'Yeah, it's definitely me. And then they lead you on — that Jon is chasing the Night King," he continued.Follow @News18Movies for more