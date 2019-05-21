English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jon Snow Blasts Game of Thrones Fans for Criticism, Erica Fernandes May Not Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Anupam Kher slams Vivek Oberoi for sharing meme on Aishwarya Rai, F1 racer and former World champion Niki Lauda passes away and John Wick franchise to return in 2021 with another installment.
Image: John Wick Parabellum/Twitter
Game of Thrones came to its conclusion on Sunday night with The Iron Throne. And the reactions to the finale seemed to lean towards a negative consensus, rather than neutral. Reacting to constructive criticism, actor Kit Harington has blasted viewers who think the ending of the HBO series was not satisfactory.
In another news, TV actress Erica Fernandes, who was rumoured to be quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay, could not really be leaving the show, if developing stories in the matter are to be believed. Fresh reports state that the rumours surrounding Erica's exit were created to keep the buzz about the show continuing on social media, as opposed to her actually being replaced.
Also, Anupam Kher admonished Vivek Oberoi for the meme that the PM Narendra Modi actor shared on Twitter on Monday. Anupam has termed Vivek's acts as shameful.
Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington has reacted to backlash over the show’s final season, telling haters to "go f**k themselves" as everyone on the show tried their "hardest."
A while ago, Hina Khan announced her untimely exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Soon after rumours started making rounds that the show's lead actress Erica is also leaving the daily soap. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, it was a marketing gimmick to keep Erica in news.
Vivek Oberoi, who reportedly dated the former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai in the early 2000s, on Monday posted a meme on Twitter with three panels, one featuring him, another with Salman Khan and a third with Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. Actor Anupam Kher slammed the actor for sharing a meme about Aishwarya's personal life and called it shameful and in poor taste.
Get ready for more run-and-gun action as Keanu Reeves' John Wick is returning. A day after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ended the box office domination of Avengers: Endgame, knocking its weekend collection with a staggering USD 57 million, Lionsgate made the official announcement for John Wick 4.
Austrian F1 legend and three-time formula one world champion Niki Lauda passed away on Monday. He was 70 and died at a hospital, eight months after going through a lung transplant. Lauda's racing journey and his rivarly with James Hunt has been effectively captured in the 2013 sports drama film Rush, directed by Ron Howard.
