Jonah Hauer-King to Play Prince Eric in Little Mermaid

Actor Jonah Hauer-King has been roped in to play Prince Eric in Disneys live-action remake of the animated classic Little Mermaid. At one point, Harry Styles was in early talks for the role, but ended up passing, reports variety.com.

Hauer-King has had two screen tests, with the most recent occurring on November 9 in London with director Rob Marshall.

Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is King Triton and Daveed Diggs has been tapped to portray Sebastian.

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Marshall and written by David Magee.

The upcoming movie will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Hauer-King is a relative newcomer with past credits including the TV mini-series King Triton Little Women and Howard's End as well as A Dog's Way Home.

He also has the coming-of-age movie Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.