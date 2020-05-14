Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio Top List of Actors Whose Characters Abuse Most in Movies

A study reveals Jonah Hill as the actor whose characters on-screen swear the most. Jonah's co-star in The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio came in at a close second in the listicle of actors who used most cuss words in the history of movies. Buzz Bingo, who conducted the study, said they studied over 3,500 movie scripts to reach the conclusion.

Jonah and Leo surpassed Samuel L Jackson to emerge on the top two spots of the list that also includes Adam Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington and Billy Bob Thornton at number 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively.

As per the study, Jonah has sworn 376 times in his films, while Leo's number was 367. They defeated Samuel by a comfortable margin who stands at number 3 with 301 swear times to his name.

The study also revelaed that Jonah and Leo's 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street helped the former in topping the list. Apart from the Martin Scorsese directorial, Jonah has also used cuss words in movies like Superbad and War Dogs.

Jonah responded after becoming the actor who used cuss words most on screen. He wrote, "So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also “new report”? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love (sic)."

