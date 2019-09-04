Take the pledge to vote

Jonah Hill Finally Engaged to Gianna Santos

One of the funniest men in Hollywood, 35-year-old Jonah Hill is now engaged to Giana Santos,

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
One of the funniest men in Hollywood, 35-year-old Jonah Hill is now engaged to Giana Santos, a 30-year-old content manager at Violet Gray, a commerce beauty company, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Hill reportedly started dating Santos last summer. However, details of the impending marriage are being kept under wraps with both Hill and Santos maintaining privacy on their social media channels.

This will be the first marriage for the 21 Jump Street actor who recently purchased a two-story Monterey Colonial-style property in Santa Monica. According to a story on Los Angeles Times, the home was previously owned by actress Jean Simmons.

On the work front, Hill was last seen in Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum, opposite Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron and Snoop Dogg.

Notably, according to a US Weekly report, the couple most recently were photographed on September 2, when they were seen walking in the rain with umbrellas, on their way to The Smile in New York City for breakfast.

Before getting engaged to Santos, the Superbad actor dated artist Erin Galpern, following ill's split from his longtime girlfriend Jordan Klein in February 2011. He also dated Dustin Hoffman's daughter Ali briefly, before calling it quits in September 2012.

