Jonah Hill in Talks For Villain Role in Robert Pattinson's The Batman?

Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the Dark Knight’s signature villains in Matt Reeves' The Batman that will star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The popular DC Comics character also has Jeffrey Wright in talks to play Batman ally Commissioner Gordon, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

According to THR, the talks with Hill are at an early and sensitive stage because the two sides are not being able to decide which character the actor will essay in the film. Notably, sources to THR revealed that the Penguin and the Riddler are the two characters that are in the conversation.

Notably, Hill, who made his feature directorial debut with last year’s A24 movie Mid90s, has become extremely choosy about the characters he picks up. In the last few years he has transitioned from a minor comic actor to a two-time Oscar nominee with films such as Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. He was last seen in Todd Phillips' War Dogs and Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot.

Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016's 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League'.

Notably, Jonah Hill recently received a lot of social media sympathy after he dropped his coffee while strolling down the street. An opportune photographer who was there at the right moment and right time, captured the enchanting image, which was subsequently posted by Bespoke Post, who commented Hill as being "cool, calm and collected," even in the face of "imminent disaster." Hill, later went on to acknowledge the photo with a eulogy of his own on Instagram.

Pattinson, who is best remembered for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, will now star as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego in the film that is due for release on June 25, 2021 in both the UK and USA.

