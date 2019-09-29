Jonah Hill Reportedly Demands Double the Money Robert Pattinson's Earning as Batman

Jonah Hill who is in talks to play the role of a Batman villain for Matt Reeves' upcoming film has reportedly turned into a pseudo-villain for the film's producers. The filmmakers reportedly had their eyes on Hill for the role of one of the villains for quite a while but had to wait as the top priority was to find someone to fill Batman's boots.

The news about Hill being in talks with the filmmakers was broken by Variety. While there have been no confirmations, he is being considered for either the role of The Riddler or The Penguin. The same reporter who broke this news had recently tweeted that Jonah Hill was asking to be paid 10 million dollars for his role which was more than double of what Robert Pattinson is being paid to play Batman. The tweet was deleted soon after.

The tweet read, "So on the Jonah front, he's had the offer for over a month and besides money being a bargaining point (at one point heard he wanted 10 which is wild since Rob isn't making half that) but also which character he would play, whether its the Riddler or Penguin."

It was reported earlier this week that Pattinson is making a cool $5 million for the Bruce Wayne role. The former Twilight star will be the face of the franchise, presumably for years to come.

Even though such an amount might be a burden for the filmmakers, it makes sense why Hill would demand it. Despite being less than 40, Hill has worked in over 36 films and 12 television series in his last 15 years as an actor. His performances had him nominated for Oscars, BAFTA, and even the Golden Globes.

During this time he has also performed the role of a producer and screenwriter. He recently made his directorial debut which was very well received. The actor recently underwent a transformation following which he lost a lot of weight so that he could be cast for more serious roles apart from comedy based roles. Considering all this, it makes sense why the powerhouse that Jonah Hill is, expects to be paid so much.

Matt Reeves' Batman is expected to go on floors later this year or early next year.

