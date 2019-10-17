Jonah Hill Says No to a Role in The Batman Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz
After being offered a role in The Batman, actor Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing the role is currently unknown.
After being offered a role in The Batman, actor Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing the role is currently unknown.
After being offered a role in The Batman, actor Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing the role is currently unknown.
Insiders told variety.com that when the news was initially reported, it was very early in the negotiations and that a deal was far from closing.
The news comes after Zoe Kravitz was recently tapped to play Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves-directed movie that also stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
One of the points brought up in negotiations was whether Hill would play the Penguin or Riddler, and now Reeves and Warner Bros. will have to go back to the drawing board to see which actors will take on those roles.
Hill starred opposite Emma Stone in Netflix's sci-fi series Maniac and made his directorial debut last fall with Mid90s, which he also wrote.
He most recently appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey in Beach Bum, which hit theatres in March.
Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics movie is expected to start this summer. An official start date has not yet been set, although a source said that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.
The Batman is scheduled to hit theatres June 25, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nushrat Bharucha Wants to See Ranbir Kapoor in a Towel in Bigg Boss
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati on KBC, Quits at Rs 7 Crore Question
- You Can Now Stay in Barbie's Iconic Pink Dream House in Malibu for Just Rs 4,200
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone