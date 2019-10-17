Jonah Hill Says No to a Role in The Batman Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz

After being offered a role in The Batman, actor Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing the role is currently unknown.

Insiders told variety.com that when the news was initially reported, it was very early in the negotiations and that a deal was far from closing.

The news comes after Zoe Kravitz was recently tapped to play Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves-directed movie that also stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

One of the points brought up in negotiations was whether Hill would play the Penguin or Riddler, and now Reeves and Warner Bros. will have to go back to the drawing board to see which actors will take on those roles.

Hill starred opposite Emma Stone in Netflix's sci-fi series Maniac and made his directorial debut last fall with Mid90s, which he also wrote.

He most recently appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey in Beach Bum, which hit theatres in March.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics movie is expected to start this summer. An official start date has not yet been set, although a source said that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theatres June 25, 2021.

