Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jonah Hill Says No to a Role in The Batman Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz

After being offered a role in The Batman, actor Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing the role is currently unknown.

IANS

Updated:October 17, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jonah Hill Says No to a Role in The Batman Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz
After being offered a role in The Batman, actor Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing the role is currently unknown.

After being offered a role in The Batman, actor Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing the role is currently unknown.

Insiders told variety.com that when the news was initially reported, it was very early in the negotiations and that a deal was far from closing.

The news comes after Zoe Kravitz was recently tapped to play Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves-directed movie that also stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

One of the points brought up in negotiations was whether Hill would play the Penguin or Riddler, and now Reeves and Warner Bros. will have to go back to the drawing board to see which actors will take on those roles.

Hill starred opposite Emma Stone in Netflix's sci-fi series Maniac and made his directorial debut last fall with Mid90s, which he also wrote.

He most recently appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey in Beach Bum, which hit theatres in March.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics movie is expected to start this summer. An official start date has not yet been set, although a source said that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theatres June 25, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram