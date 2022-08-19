Jonah Hill to No Longer Promote His New Films Due to Anxiety Attacks

Jonah Hill, known for his acclaimed works in projects like The Wolf of Wall Street and many more, has announced that he will feature in a documentary titled Stutz. However, the Hollywood star has issued a statement to Deadline stating that he won’t be jumping on the promotional merry-go-round anymore due to his anxiety attacks. Amid the big revelation, the actor also deleted his Instagram account.

In the statement, Jonah said that he has finished directing his second film, a documentary about him and his therapist which explores mental health in general. He also stated that the whole purpose of making this film is to give the tools he has learned in his therapy to a wider audience through an entertaining film. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events,” he added.

The actor further mentioned that the documentary will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall. He also added that he cannot wait to share it with audiences around the world and is also hoping that it will help those who are struggling with the same. “However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film,” said in the statement.

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety,” he further added.

The Knocked Up Star continued and wrote that through the letter and with Stutz, he is hoping to make mental health more normal for people to talk and take steps towards feeling better.

He concluded his letter by saying that he hopes his work will speak for itself and he is grateful to his collaborators, business partners and all the readers for understanding and supporting him.

On the work front, Jonah will be next seen in Kenya Barris-directed Netflix comedy, You People which is gearing up for release later this year.

