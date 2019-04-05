English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jonas Brother Releases New 'Cool' Video With Indirect References to Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones
After announcing their return with 'Sucker', Jonas Brothers have released their second music video titled 'Cool'.
After announcing their return with 'Sucker', Jonas Brothers have released their second music video titled 'Cool'.
Jonas Brothers are back and how! The trio returned with their song titled Sucker last month and now they have released their second music video. With Nick Jonas making reference to his wedding with Priyanka Chopra in December last year and Joe Jonas mentioning his fiance Sophie Turner's show Game of Thrones, the video can be rightly called 'cool'.
Having tinted blue tone and beach shots of Miami, the colourful video takes one back to the Disney days. Priyanka took to social media to share Jonas Brother's new track and captioned it as, "R U ?? tonight!"
Cool is very different from Sucker. While Sucker had the three men and their partners go completely whacky in a palatial English estate with dramatic costumes and frenzied parties, Cool is beachy and a summer anthem for bachelors. Also, Sucker featured the Jonas Brothers's along with the J Sisters—Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Whereas, the latest song has an indirect reference to them.
Sucker made it to the top hit on Billboard Hot 100 and it was the first time the Brothers had hit the No. 1 spot on the coveted music chart.
The group, consisting of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, initially appeared on the chart over 12 years ago and had reached as far as the No. 5 slot with Burnin' Up in 2008.
