Jonas Brothers Ask Fans to 'Runaway' with Them on Sebastian Yatra Track Featuring Daddy Yankee
The Jonas Brothers are back and how! After Sucker and Cool, they have come up with a new song on which they have collaborated with Daddy Yankee.
The Jonas Brothers are back and how! After Sucker and Cool, they have come up with a new song on which they have collaborated with Daddy Yankee.
From being the current number one on billboards to their worldwide Chasing Happiness tour, the boy band is back and how! The Jonas Brothers announced their reunion a couple of months back with their single Sucker and since then they refuse to settle at anything.
After releasing Sucker and Cool, the Jonas Brothers have collaborated with Sebastian Yatra for a track featuring Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee. This is the first bilingual collaboration for them.
The song begins with Yatra touching a TV screen, following which the walls break down to reveal a big colourful feast with Yatra, the Jonas Brothers, Natti and Yankee.
The cross-cultural collaboration features each of the artist singing their verses as they try to woo Natasha, who plays chic diva in the music video. While the boy band takes a shot at singing in Spanish, Natasha, Yatra and Daddy Yankee sing some lines in English.
Sharing the video on social media, Nick wrote, "RUNAWAY! So pumped this song is finally out! Our first Latin music collaboration! Thank you @sebastianyatra @daddyyankee @nattinatasha for having us!"
Take a look at the video:
Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers celebrate their third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as Happiness Begins debuted at the top after its release on June 7. According to Nielsen, the Jonas Brothers' album marks the “biggest debut of 2019 with total consumption of 4,14,000 units, including 68 million streams.”
Happiness Begins was released via Republic Records and is the pop trio’s first studio album since 2009’s chart-topping Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which was their last proper release before they went their separate ways.
This comes after their Billboard Hot 100 success of their lead single Sucker, which is Jonas Brothers' first no. 1 hit of their career as a group.
