Jonas Brothers Are Back with Latest Single 'Sucker', Has Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner as Glam Girls in Video

The Jonas Brothers are back and how! Watch them and Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner go whacky in the video of their new single Sucker.

Updated:March 2, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
(From left) Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
The Jonas Brothers are back! But this time, they aren’t alone. The J Sisters—Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas—are with them too and how.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the boy band’s latest single Sucker. “And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family #Sucker #JonasBrothers#MidnightET,” she captioned the album’s cover featuring the three Jonas brothers—Nick, Joe and Kevin.



Nick also shared a clip from their Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The three singers will be featuring on Corden’s The Late Late Show in a series of episodes that will have them talk about their work, high-profile family and the sundry.



The brothers have also released the single’s official video. Sharing a clip of it on Instagram on Friday, Nick wrote, “#SuckerVideo is officially out! We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back 😎 @jonasbrothers.”

@jonasbrothers 😏

The 3.19-minute video has the three men and their partners go completely whacky in a palatial English estate—there’s dramatic costumes, frenzied parties, Sophie stuffing her mouth with cake, Joe hanging on a wall tied with red ropes, Nick riding a toy sheep, Priyanka suggestively taking down her couture gown and all of them sucking lollypops while bathing in tubs in the open of a plush garden.

Now that’s some comeback!



Follow @News18Movies for more.
