Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Priyanka Chopra Destroys Nick Jonas With Her Jokes, Hints at Having a Baby?

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas’ Jonas Brothers Family Roast dropped on Netflix on November 23rd and it is all things hilarious. Apart from the three brothers- Nick, Joe and Kevin, it also features their wifes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Their father Kevin Jonas Sr, comedians Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, Pete Davidson and Dr Phil were also guests in the show.

Singer John Legend, too, roasted the brothers. While introducing the Jonas brothers, Kenan called Nick the ‘big d*ck’ Jonas. Naturally, the camera moved to capture Priyanka’s reaction who couldn’t control her laughter.

Lilly Singh joked that Joe and Kevin congratulated her instead of Priyanka during her wedding. Not just the comedians, the brothers’ wives too roasted them to their heart’s content.

When it was Priyanka’s turn to roast her husband, she said that while Nick taught her how to use TikTok, she taught him what a successful acting career looks like. She was taking a dig at the pop star’s not so successful acting career as he had a short appearance in the Jumanji franchise. Her jokes did not stop there as she said that her marriage with Nick couldn’t have been a publicity stunt as people claim as she didn’t even know who he was.

She then moves on to the rest of the brothers and says that all three of them combined don’t have as many Instagram followers as she alone does.

However, she dropped a major bomb on Nick when she said that they are the only couple who don’t have a baby yet. “We are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow," she joked.

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that things are not okay between Nick and Priyanka as the actress had dropped both hr surnames, Jonas and Chopra, from her Instagram bio. However, when News18 contacted her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, she said these are just rumours.

