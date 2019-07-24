Jonas Brothers Get MTV VMA Nominations, Kevin Jonas' Daughters Share Cute Congratulatory Message
The Jonas Brothers are nominated for the VMA’s Artist of the Year award, and their song Sucker was nominated for Song of the Year>, Best Pop and Video of the Year awards,
Image courtesy: Jonas Brothers/ Twitter
Kevin Jonas' daughters gave an adorable congratulatory message to their dad, as well his brothers Nick and Joe, after the group received nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
Notably, the JoBros, who reunited this year, after six years of performing separately, made quite a comeback, as they were nominated for the VMA’s Artist of the Year award, and their song Sucker was nominated for Song of the Year>, Best Pop and Video of the Year awards, according to Page Six.
In a video, posted by Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina can be seen wearing wear matching white skirts as they tell their famous family members, "Congratulations Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick and Daddy!"
While Danielle captioned the Instagram post writing, "Congratulations we are so proud of you guys!!!”, the young girls were heard sweetly adding, "We love you! Peace out!”
Priyanka Chopra too took to Twitter to congratulate the brothers on the nominations.
Four major #VMA nominations for The @JonasBrothers today! Unbelievably proud ❤️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas Go vote! -> https://t.co/vzk45m7aIt— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 23, 2019
Earlier, as soon as the trio heard of the news, Nick reacted with an "AHHHHHH VMAS!!!!” on Twitter, while Joe added, "OMG @MtV VMAS!”.
AHHHHHH VMAS!!!!— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 23, 2019
The JoBros, also posted an image from their official Twitter handle, writing, "Walked into this little surprise on our first official day of #HappinessBeginsTour rehearsals!!"
Walked into this little surprise on our first official day of #HappinessBeginsTour rehearsals!! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/vcK80zweky— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 23, 2019
Meanwhile, there have been reports that suggest that Priyanka Chopra will be joining husband Nick during the Jonas Brothers' tour that starts on August 7, 2019, in Florida, Miami, and end on February 22, 2020, in Paris, France. However, it is going to be only for select dates.
