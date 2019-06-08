Jonas Brothers Join Sophie Turner at Dark Phoenix Premiere But Priyanka Chopra Gives It a Miss

Dark Phoenix, the latest in the X-Men franchise, had its US premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood this past Tuesday. Star Sophie Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the movie, led the way with new husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie slayed in a strapless, stripped Louis Vuitton gown featuring glittering embellishments, and waist belt. Her hair was done perfectly in natural waves and she topped off her glam look with a smokey eye and nude lip.

Joe complemented his wife's red carpet look wearing a black and white, pin-stripped shirt under a black suit blazer.

Sophie was also joined by Joe's family members. The group all posed for pictures at the event, with Nick, Kevin and Danielle Jonas present, as well as their parents, Paul and Denise.

Movie Ticket✅ Popcorn✅Mutant Powers✅ Our cast celebrated 20 years of #XMen movies at the World Premiere of #DarkPhoenix. See the movie in theaters this Friday! pic.twitter.com/WBZDzmBCaM — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) June 5, 2019

However, Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra gave the premiere a miss. The Bollywood diva is currently in Mumbai. She also posted a video to her Instagram Story shortly after landing in the city of dreams.

Meanwhile, the night before the Dark Phoenix premiere, Priyanka joined Nick on the red carpet for the premiere of Jonas Brothers' new documentary, Chasing Happiness.

For the glam outing at LA's Regency Bruin Theatre, Nick kept it classy in a burgundy suit and black shirt as he posed with Priyanka, 36, who opted for a long-sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit, high beaded collar and netting-style neckline.

Priyanka also penned a sweet tribute to the 26-year-old American pop sensation, who became her husband this past December. She shared a series of gorgeous pictures of the couple from the premiere to her Instagram.

She captioned the photos: "I'm so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas ❤️ team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it!"

