Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Jonas Brothers Join Sophie Turner at Dark Phoenix Premiere But Priyanka Chopra Gives It a Miss

The night before the 'Dark Phoenix' premiere, Priyanka joined Nick on the red carpet for the premiere of Jonas Brothers' new documentary, 'Chasing Happiness'.

News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jonas Brothers Join Sophie Turner at Dark Phoenix Premiere But Priyanka Chopra Gives It a Miss
Image courtesy: Twitter/@XMenMovies
Loading...

Dark Phoenix, the latest in the X-Men franchise, had its US premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood this past Tuesday. Star Sophie Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the movie, led the way with new husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie slayed in a strapless, stripped Louis Vuitton gown featuring glittering embellishments, and waist belt. Her hair was done perfectly in natural waves and she topped off her glam look with a smokey eye and nude lip.

Joe complemented his wife's red carpet look wearing a black and white, pin-stripped shirt under a black suit blazer.

Sophie was also joined by Joe's family members. The group all posed for pictures at the event, with Nick, Kevin and Danielle Jonas present, as well as their parents, Paul and Denise.

However, Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra gave the premiere a miss. The Bollywood diva is currently in Mumbai. She also posted a video to her Instagram Story shortly after landing in the city of dreams.

Meanwhile, the night before the Dark Phoenix premiere, Priyanka joined Nick on the red carpet for the premiere of Jonas Brothers' new documentary, Chasing Happiness.

For the glam outing at LA's Regency Bruin Theatre, Nick kept it classy in a burgundy suit and black shirt as he posed with Priyanka, 36, who opted for a long-sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit, high beaded collar and netting-style neckline.

Priyanka also penned a sweet tribute to the 26-year-old American pop sensation, who became her husband this past December. She shared a series of gorgeous pictures of the couple from the premiere to her Instagram.

She captioned the photos: "I'm so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas ❤️ team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram