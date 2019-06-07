Take the pledge to vote

Jonas Brothers Make a Comeback After 10 Years with Fifth Studio Album Happiness Begins

'Happiness Begins' is the fifth album by the Jonas Brothers and the trio’s first studio album since 2009's 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times.'

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Jonas Brothers Make a Comeback After 10 Years with Fifth Studio Album Happiness Begins
Image of Jonas Brothers, courtesy of Instagram
After a long wait of almost 10 years, the Jonas Brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin- have treated their fans with a new album. Their comeback album Happiness Begins was released on Friday morning on the official twitter page of Jonas Brothers. Sharing it with the album cover of Happiness Begins, the tweet read, "#HappinessBegins now. http://JonasBrothers.lnk.to/HappinessBegins (sic)."

The pop trio's first studio album in a decade has made the Jonas family as well as their fans quite emotional. Creating a stir on social media, the album has become the talk of the town. Sharing the news on his Twitter page, Nick wrote, “This was ten years ago almost to the day, and today my brothers and I have released our new album #happinessbegins thank you to everyone who stood by us every step of the way. We love you. This is for you.” He also shared a 10-year-old video of the Jonas Brothers.

While Joe tweeted, “#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS (sic)," Kevin wrote, “#HappinessBegins now. This record means so much to us and now it’s yours. Just wanted to send a huge thank you to each and everyone of you guys for sticking with us on this crazy Rollercoaster 😉 THE ALBUM IS OUT!! (sic)"

This is the trio’s first studio album since 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times. This is the fifth album by the Jonas Brothers and comprises of 14 tracks, including Sucker, Cool, Every Single Time, Used To Be and Comeback.

