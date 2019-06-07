Jonas Brothers Make a Comeback After 10 Years with Fifth Studio Album Happiness Begins
'Happiness Begins' is the fifth album by the Jonas Brothers and the trio’s first studio album since 2009's 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times.'
Image of Jonas Brothers, courtesy of Instagram
After a long wait of almost 10 years, the Jonas Brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin- have treated their fans with a new album. Their comeback album Happiness Begins was released on Friday morning on the official twitter page of Jonas Brothers. Sharing it with the album cover of Happiness Begins, the tweet read, "#HappinessBegins now. http://JonasBrothers.lnk.to/HappinessBegins (sic)."
#HappinessBegins now.https://t.co/f90nUzvG7I pic.twitter.com/pfD1gLbQJv— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 7, 2019
The pop trio's first studio album in a decade has made the Jonas family as well as their fans quite emotional. Creating a stir on social media, the album has become the talk of the town. Sharing the news on his Twitter page, Nick wrote, “This was ten years ago almost to the day, and today my brothers and I have released our new album #happinessbegins thank you to everyone who stood by us every step of the way. We love you. This is for you.” He also shared a 10-year-old video of the Jonas Brothers.
This was ten years ago almost to the day, and today my brothers and I have released our new album #happinessbegins thank you to everyone who stood by us every step of the way. We love you. This is for you.https://t.co/a0fbpJuNo0 pic.twitter.com/AWtY2R52UU— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 7, 2019
While Joe tweeted, “#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS (sic)," Kevin wrote, “#HappinessBegins now. This record means so much to us and now it’s yours. Just wanted to send a huge thank you to each and everyone of you guys for sticking with us on this crazy Rollercoaster 😉 THE ALBUM IS OUT!! (sic)"
#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS https://t.co/43aHXb4lqQ pic.twitter.com/RIBlH7sYRR— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 7, 2019
#HappinessBegins now. This record means so much to us and now it’s yours. Just wanted to send a huge thank you to each and everyone of you guys for sticking with us on this crazy Rollercoaster THE ALBUM IS OUT!! https://t.co/SxBVg8R7p6 pic.twitter.com/alDYtiz7Kf— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 7, 2019
This is the trio’s first studio album since 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times. This is the fifth album by the Jonas Brothers and comprises of 14 tracks, including Sucker, Cool, Every Single Time, Used To Be and Comeback.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 73.30 Crore in Two Days
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- Here's Why Shahid Kapoor has Never Been Able to Maintain Long Distance Relationships
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s