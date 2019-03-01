English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jonas Brothers' New Single Sucker Features Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner
The Jonas Brothers are back and how! Watch them and Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner go whacky in the video of their new single Sucker.
(From left) Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Loading...
he Jonas Brothers are back! But this time, they aren’t alone. The J Sisters—Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas—are with them too and how.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the boy band’s latest single Sucker. “And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family #Sucker #JonasBrothers#MidnightET,” she captioned the album’s cover featuring the three Jonas brothers—Nick, Joe and Kevin.
Nick also shared a clip from their Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The three singers will be featuring on Corden’s The Late Late Show in a series of episodes that will have them talk about their work, high-profile family and the sundry.
The brothers have also released the single’s official video. Sharing a clip of it on Instagram on Friday, Nick wrote, “#SuckerVideo is officially out! We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back 😎 @jonasbrothers.”
The 3.19-minute video has the three men and their partners go completely whacky in a palatial English estate—there’s dramatic costumes, frenzied parties, Sophie stuffing her mouth with cake, Joe hanging on a wall tied with red ropes, Nick riding a toy sheep, Priyanka suggestively taking down her couture gown and all of them sucking lollypops while bathing in tubs in the open of a plush garden.
Now that’s some comeback!
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the boy band’s latest single Sucker. “And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family #Sucker #JonasBrothers#MidnightET,” she captioned the album’s cover featuring the three Jonas brothers—Nick, Joe and Kevin.
Nick also shared a clip from their Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The three singers will be featuring on Corden’s The Late Late Show in a series of episodes that will have them talk about their work, high-profile family and the sundry.
The brothers have also released the single’s official video. Sharing a clip of it on Instagram on Friday, Nick wrote, “#SuckerVideo is officially out! We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back 😎 @jonasbrothers.”
The 3.19-minute video has the three men and their partners go completely whacky in a palatial English estate—there’s dramatic costumes, frenzied parties, Sophie stuffing her mouth with cake, Joe hanging on a wall tied with red ropes, Nick riding a toy sheep, Priyanka suggestively taking down her couture gown and all of them sucking lollypops while bathing in tubs in the open of a plush garden.
Now that’s some comeback!
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Jon Snow, Night King, Cersie, Arya Stark and Daenerys Sit on the Iron Throne
- Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
- First Indian Woman to Receive Michelin Star Named Best Female Chef in Asia
- Jio Effect: BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results