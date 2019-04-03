LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Jonas Brothers' Next Single 'Cool' Out Friday, Priyanka Chopra Shares Post

After Jonas Brothers made a comeback with 'Sucker' in March, their next single 'Cool' will release on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
After Jonas Brothers made a comeback after 6 years with Sucker, featuring their respective significant others in the music video--Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, it is time for the world to gear up for the trio's next single titled Cool. Priyanka took to Instagram and announced the official name of the track and its release date, which is set for this Friday release.

The post features the Jonas Brothers dressed in beach wear, each sporting a pair of sunglasses. Check out the post here:



As for the Jonas Brothers, Sucker charted its way to the top of Billboard Hot 100 list and also rocketed to No. 1 on the US iTunes sales chart after it released on March 1. Billboard reported that The last pop song by a lead male act to top Streaming Songs list before Sucker was Ed Sheeran's Perfect in January 2018.

Priyanka's post comes amidst a flurry of media reports that claimed that the couple was separating after just 4 months of marriage. In a recent report, it was said that Priyanka and Nick are planning to sue OK! magazines for making false claims related to their divorce and baseless allegations about the former's lifestyle.

Director Joe Russo, who kick started Avengers: Endgame promotions in India recently, said that he is in talks with Priyanka for an upcoming project. He, however, did not furnish any further details in the matter.

