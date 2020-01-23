Jonas Brothers Recreate Camp Rock Scenes in a Hilarious TikTok Video

After releasing their latest song What A Man Gotta Do, the Jonas Brothers have posted a hilarious video on Instagram. In the video, originally made on TikTok, the trio of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas can be seen recreating a scene from their Disney movie Camp Rock, donning the throwback hairdo.

They posted it on the official Instagram account of Jonas Brothers, with the caption, "Presented without comment..."

The 2008 Disney Camp Rock starred the three brothers as members of the band Connect 3. The funny clip begins with Joe Jonas' efforts to lip-sync to his own dialogues as Shane Gray in the movie. He says, "I don't want to waste my summer at some camp... I'm Shane Gray for crying out loud.”

To this, Nick, in his Nate Gray voice, replies, “Hey man, we used to love this place... Three years ago, we were campers.” Kevin chips in next, portraying Jason Gray, saying, “Yeah man, this is where Connect 3 connected!"

On the professional front, all three are currently basking in the glory of success of their latest video, What A Man Gotta Do. They were featured in the video alongside their real-life partners, Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers will also be performing at this year's Grammys, due to held on January 27.

