Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jonas Brothers Say 'Happiness Has Truly Begun' With Their No. 1 Album First Time in a Decade

Happiness Begins was released via Republic Records and is the pop trio’s first studio album since 2009’s chart-topping Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jonas Brothers Say 'Happiness Has Truly Begun' With Their No. 1 Album First Time in a Decade
Image courtesy: Nick Jonas/ Instagram
Loading...

Jonas Brothers celebrate their third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as Happiness Begins debuted at the top after its release on June 7. According to Nielsen, the Jonas Brothers' album marks the “biggest debut of 2019 with total consumption of 4,14,000 units, including 68 million streams.”

Happiness Begins was released via Republic Records and is the pop trio’s first studio album since 2009’s chart-topping Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which was their last proper release before they went their separate ways.

Nick, Kevin and Joe took to social media to celebrate their latest achievement and thank fans for the support.

"I don’t even know what to say. This is so incredible," Nick wrote in an Instagram post. "We set out to make a record that embodied the happiness we feel after having been through so much together. The fact that this music has connected with people in this way means the world us. Thank you for believing in us."

Nick also tweeted that he was "blown away" by the first-week numbers. "I can’t believe this! Thank you so much everyone truly insane! It’s just the beginning!!!," Kevin wrote on Twitter and Instagram. Joe also posted, "Speechless. Thank you guys so much!!"

This comes after their Billboard Hot 100 success of their lead single Sucker, which is Jonas Brothers' first no. 1 hit of their career as a group.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram