Jonas Brothers Say 'Happiness Has Truly Begun' With Their No. 1 Album First Time in a Decade

Jonas Brothers celebrate their third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as Happiness Begins debuted at the top after its release on June 7. According to Nielsen, the Jonas Brothers' album marks the “biggest debut of 2019 with total consumption of 4,14,000 units, including 68 million streams.”

Happiness Begins was released via Republic Records and is the pop trio’s first studio album since 2009’s chart-topping Lines, Vines and Trying Times, which was their last proper release before they went their separate ways.

Nick, Kevin and Joe took to social media to celebrate their latest achievement and thank fans for the support.

"I don’t even know what to say. This is so incredible," Nick wrote in an Instagram post. "We set out to make a record that embodied the happiness we feel after having been through so much together. The fact that this music has connected with people in this way means the world us. Thank you for believing in us."

Nick also tweeted that he was "blown away" by the first-week numbers. "I can’t believe this! Thank you so much everyone truly insane! It’s just the beginning!!!," Kevin wrote on Twitter and Instagram. Joe also posted, "Speechless. Thank you guys so much!!"

Honestly blown away by the official first week numbers of #HappinesBegins thank you to every single one of you for making this chapter of our journey so incredible. It’s all because of you. We love you. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 17, 2019

I can’t believe this! Thank you so much everyone truly insane! It’s just the beginning!!! pic.twitter.com/9S2NLzjAO9 — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 17, 2019

This comes after their Billboard Hot 100 success of their lead single Sucker, which is Jonas Brothers' first no. 1 hit of their career as a group.

