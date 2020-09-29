Jonas Brothers Share Birthday Posts for Frankie, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Too Have Special Wishes

It is the birthday of the youngest Jonas Brother — Frankie Jonas. The elder siblings and their spouses took to Instagram to wish the actor on his birthday. Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who is also the immediate elder sibling of Frankie, wished the young actor who turned 20 by posting an adorable picture from their childhood. Nick can be seen smiling while Frankie can be seen looking adorable as a toddler in the image. The caption of this lovely picture says, “Happy birthday to my little bro Frankie Jonas. Miss you and love you man!”

Nick Jonas was around eight years old when Frankie was born. Frankie replied to Nick’s post by thanking him for being a brother and a friend. Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is Nick’s wife, reacted with an excited “omgeee” to the post.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram and posted a selfie with Frankie Jonas. She tagged Frankie’s Instagram handle in the picture with the caption that says ‘happy birthday, we miss you tons’.

Eldest Jonas brother and musician Kevin Jonas also wished Frankie in an Instagram story. He reposted the photograph of Frankie, which was initially posted by Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas. Danielle had shared a cute picture of Frankie with her daughters, Alena and Valentina. The caption of this picture says, “We love you handsome.”

Singer Joe Jonas, who is married to actor Sophie Turner, also posted birthday wishes for his sibling who was the voice of the character Sosuke in the 2008 Japanese film Ponyo. He posted a couple of pictures with his baby brother where the two can be seen playing together. Joe is also feeding Frankie in one of the pictures.

Wishing Frankie, he said that he is proud of the man his baby brother has become. He ended the post by saying he loves Frankie.

Frankie, who goes by the name Franklin Jonas on Instagram, reacted to the post and told Joe that he is an inspiration and a blessing for Frankie.