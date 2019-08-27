Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Cardi B Key Winners at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards were held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday. Check out key winners here:
The MTV Video Music Awards were held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday. Taylor Swift won video of the year and Ariana Grande was voted artist of the year in a girl-powered MTV VMA show, while rapper Cardi B won best hip-hop video and newcomer Lizzo celebrated large women.
Alternative pop singer Billie Eilish, 17, beat Lizzo to be named both best new artist and best breakthrough or PUSH artist in the fan-voted awards show.
Another newcomer, Lil Nas X, took home the song of the year award for “Old Town Road,” his country rap collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus that ruled for a record 19 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard singles chart.
Korean boy band BTS won for best K-Pop and best group, while the recently reunited Jonas Brothers, won best pop song for “Sucker” and paid tribute to their New Jersey roots with a performance from Asbury Park.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Video Of The Year
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Artist Of The Year
Ariana Grande
Song Of The Year
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Best Pop
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B – “Money”
Best R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”
Best K-Pop
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
Video For Good
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Song Of Summer
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”
Vanguard Award
Missy Elliott
