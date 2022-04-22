Jonty Rhodes Gives a Shout Out For Arun Vijay’s Latest Film Oh My Dog

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has talked about his love for India several times. The diversity of India has often amazed the legendary cricketer. Recently, Jonty took to Twitter to share the poster of the latest Tamil film Oh My Dog. He also added that as a pet lover, he was looking forward to watching the film. The ace fielder also tagged the film’s producer, Tamil star Suriya and used the hashtag Oh My Dog on Prime, since the film was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 21.

Suriya responded to the post by thanking Jonty. Suriya wrote in his tweet that he was a big fan of the legendary cricketer, and hoped that Jonty’s daughter, India, will also like the film.

Thanks a lot!! Big fan ❤️ @JontyRhodes8 I’m sure your daughter #IndiaRhodes will like it too!! https://t.co/s5KAkCGrGE — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 21, 2022

Suriya has got critical acclaim for films like Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru. His latest release Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which now streams on Netflix, has also become a big hit. After doing films on sensitive subjects, Suriya has now produced a light-hearted film starring Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay. The plot of Oh My Dog is based on a mischievous child and his dog.

Presently, Rhodes is with the Punjab Kings IPL franchise in the capacity of a fielding coach. After the departure of Wasim Jaffer, Jonty also took up the additional role of batting coach of the Punjab team. Rhodes is considered as one of the greatest fielders of all time and has scored more than 8000 runs for South Africa. Jonty Rhodes made 5935 runs in 245 ODIs and 2532 runs in 52 Tests for the Proteas.

