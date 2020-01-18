Jonty Rhodes Showers Praise on Gully Boy, Asks for 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi's Appearance During His IPL Stint
Jonty Rhodes shared that he was on board a flight when he saw Bollywood film 'Gully Boy' and was quite impressed by it. Read below in detail.
Jonty Rhodes (L), Siddhant Chaturvedi (R)
Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes praised Gully Boy and its soundtrack in a tweet on Friday. Jonty said that he had been listening to Gully Boy songs for long and when he finally got the time to see the film, he found it to be moving. Jonty added that he laughed, cried and had goosebumps when he saw the Bollywood feature starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Jonty, regarded as one of the greatest fielders in the history of cricket, took to Twitter and wrote, "Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps."
Replying to Jonty's kind words, Siddhant, who plays MC Sher in Gully Boy, thanked him.
In response to Siddhant's acknowledgement, Jonty even invited Siddhant aka MC Sher for a special appearance when he will be in India for training the Kings XI Punjab team in the Indian Premiere League (IPL).
Check out Siddhant's and Jonty's conversation on social media below:
Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @kalkikanmani— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 17, 2020
Now that I will be fielding coach for @lionsdenkxip we might need an #MCSher appearance https://t.co/Jp3lCXihst— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 17, 2020
Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant is shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 and is also working on a yet untitled project with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.
