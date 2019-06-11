Jonty Rhodes to Chris Hemsworth: Celebrities Who Named Their Kids After India

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has recently revealed the reason behind naming her daughter India and credits it to his wife Elsa Pataky’s stay in the country. Hemsworth, better known as Thor, named her eldest daughter India Rose.While this might seem new to many, there have been several celebrities who have named their kids after getting inspiration from India.Here are a few celebrities who have been so inspired by India that they end up naming their kids after India and other things belonging to the country:Jonty Rhodes: Former South African cricketer, Jonty Rhodes named his daughter India Jeanne Rhodes. This inspiration came from India’s rich mix of culture, heritage , and tradition. Finding India to be very spiritual and forward-thinking, Jonty has been a regular visitor to India.Emma Ferguson: Famous British actress Emma Ferguson chose to name her third daughter born in 2012 as India Fox Owen.Sarah McLachlan: Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan, who was earlier married to Indian-Canadian drummer Ashwin Sood named her elder daughter India Ann Sushil Sood. India Ann Sood was born in 2002.Eric Benet: American R&B and neo soul singer-songwriter named her daughter India Benet. He had her with his then-girlfriend Tami Marie Stauff, who died in 1993.Harvey Weinstein: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing sexual misconduct allegation from a number of women, named his daughter India Pearl.Marisol Nichols: American actress Marisol Nichols welcomed a daughter with husband Taron Lexton. Born in September 2008, her daughter’s name is Rain India Lexton.