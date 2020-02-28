Jor Se Bolo Happy Birthday: That’s How Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana Wished Shashank Khaitan

Director Shashank Khaitan turned 38 on February 27 and the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others were there to celebrate his birthday.

Karan Johar, who is quite active on social media, shared a video of Shashank’s birthday celebration on Instagram. Karan captioned the post, “Happy birthday @shashankkhaitan”

The video shows Varun, Janhvi, Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap singing the birthday song as Shashank cuts cake.

After the regular birthday song, people present there sang ‘jor se bolo, Happy Birthday’.

Varun looked dashing in a funky printed shirt and grey jeans, while Ayushmann was dressed in white attire. Arjun decided to wear a black t-shirt and pant with flip flops, while Janhvi looked gorgeous in a black cami top with blue ripped jeans and sneakers.

Janhvi, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, also took to the photo sharing platform to post an adorable wish.

Varun had also teamed up with Shashank for Mr. Lele co-starring Janhvi and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, Karan is going to helm period drama, Takht, which will star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has once created buzz with his acting in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he played a homosexual character. The movie, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

