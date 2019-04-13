English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones to Play Batman in Netflix's Titan Season 2
Jorah Mormont of 'Game of Thrones' is all set to step into the shoes of Gotham City’s most famous resident, Bruce Wayne aka Batman.
Ser Jorah is an integral part of the show.
Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones is all set to step into the shoes of Gotham city’s most famous resident. Iain Glen is said to hold the cape of Bruce Wayne aka Batman for the second season of Netflix's popular superhero show Titans from the DC Universe.
The Scottish actor is best known for his exceptional performance in franchises like Downton Abbey and The Resident Evil. He also featured in The Iron Lady, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Kick Ass 2 among others.
The show is based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans. Glen is said to portray an older version of Wayne, the alter ego of superhero character Batman, reports Deadline. However, it’s not clear if the actor will don Batman’s costume on the show at any point in time. Earlier, Ben Affleck was seen as Wayne and Batman in DCEU's feature films like Justice League and Suicide Squad.
"After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success," reads the description.
Season one of Titans was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns. The story moved around Rachel Roth / Raven (Teagan Croft). The 14-year-old has a demonic lineage which empowers her to tap into others' emotions. The show also features a hot-tempered alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), a mysterious empath Raven (Teagan Croft), and the green-skinned shape-shifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).
The season two of Titans will premiere on DC Universe later this year.
