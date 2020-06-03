MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Jordan-returned Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his movie crew were rescued under the Vande Bharat Mission from Jordan and brought back safely to India recently.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
After returning to India with the crew of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham from Jordan amid the coronavirus spread, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested negative for coronavirus.

He shared his report on social media and wrote, "Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all."

Prithviraj was stuck in Jordan with his movie crew for nearly three months amid the coronavirus pandemic and was brought back safely to India under the Vande Bharat Mission, which seeks to bring back stranded Indians in different parts of the world in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, on May 23.

BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle

Prithviraj, award winning director Blessy and 56 others were stuck in Jordan after shooting of their upcoming movie Aadujeevitham was stopped there following restrictions in the wake of coronavirus crisis and had sought government's help to return home.

Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam film Aadujeevitham is based on the award winning eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin.

(With inputs from IANS)

