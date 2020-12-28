Josh Brolin, Wife Kathryn Welcome Second Child Together

News18 Logo

Los Angeles: Actor Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin have become parents to their second child, a baby girl. Kathryn took to Instagram to share that they welcomed their new born on Christmas. “Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 52-year-old “Avengers: Endgame” star also shared his fashion designer wife’s post and said their daughter is a manifestation of the “celestial feeling” they have whenever they visit a chapel. “Everywhere we have travelled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. “Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt,” Brolin wrote on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2016, also share two-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign. The actor has two adult children daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32 from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.


