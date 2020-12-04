News18 Logo

    Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' Adds Imogen Poots

    Actor Imogen Poots will star alongside Josh Brolin in upcoming Amazon drama series "Outer Range". "Avengers: Endgame" star Josh Brolin will topline the series, which hails from Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, reported Variety.

    The 52-year-old actor will play Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Poots, who most recently starred in HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True”, will portray Autumn, an itinerant woman who charms the Abbotts enough to let her camp on their land.

    A seeker of cosmic truths with a checkered past, she lives without regrets and embraces the unknown with reckless abandon. “Outer Range” will also feature actors Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski and Tom Pelphrey.

    Brian Watkins has created the series and he will also write and executive produce it alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment.

