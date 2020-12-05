Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' Adds 'Schitt's Creek' Actor Noah Reid

Los Angeles: “Schitt’s Creek” star Noah Reid is joining the cast of upcoming Amazon drama series “Outer Range”, starring Josh Brolin in the lead. “Avengers: Endgame” star Josh Brolin will topline the series, which hails from Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, reported Variety.

The 52-year-old actor will play Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Reid will portray Billy Tillerson, the youngest of the three Tillerson brothers. Ethereal and unsettling, Billy sings often, his heart pouring over, like an inner tide of something he can’t hold back.

Also boarding the cast of Lewis Pullman, Shaun Sipos, and Isabel Arraiza. “Outer Range” will also feature actors Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski and Tom Pelphrey.

Brian Watkins has created the series and he will also write and executive produce it alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment.